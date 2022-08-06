HC reserves judgement on pleas against security cover withdrawal from Punjab politicians
: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on pleas mainly from Punjab politicians against Bhagwant Mann-led government’s decision to withdraw security cover of protectees in the state.
During the hearing, the high court asked Punjab government that as an interim arrangement, the government should allow one securityman to each of the protectees, whose security was withdrawn earlier this year and were left with no security cover.
The court also asked the government to submit details of all the notifications on security withdrawal. It also observed that if representations are made by any petitioner, his security cover demand be reviewed.
The court was hearing a clutch of petitions filed by those whose security cover was curtailed or completely withdrawn.
The security withdrawal orders had courted controversy in May after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by gangsters in Mansa in broad daylight, days after his security cover was partially withdrawn.
The government had argued that security cover of 434 protectees was curtailed on May 26, which was restored on June 7. The government had clarified that it was withdrawn in view of “Ghallughara” (Operation Blue Star anniversary, which falls on June 6) and was a routine exercise, undertaken every year.
As of de-categorisation of security cover of 184 ex-ministers and former MLAs of the state on May 11, the government had argued that it was done after a thorough exercise.
In the pleas mainly from politicians from SAD and Congress, the government was accused of resorting to “populist measures” and targeting only opposition leaders and withdrawing security in a “pick and choose manner”
-
Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.
-
Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts
The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body. The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.
-
Ludhiana: Man-son duo booked for cheating ICICI Bank of ₹38.4 lakh
Police on Thursday booked a man and Inderjeet Singh's son for duping ICICI Bank of ₹38.47 lakh. The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Karnail Singh Nagar in Phase 3, Dugri. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on October 2, 2019, by Gaurav Malhotra, regional head of sales at the Feroze Gandhi Market branch of ICICI Bank .
-
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for animating Guru Gobind Singh
Famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly animating the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting Sikh history in a wrong manner, police said on Friday. The case was registered on Thursday at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who is chief volunteer of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prachar Sewa society.
-
Domestic violence: Sikh woman ends life in New York; blames husband, in-laws
A 30-year-old Sikh woman of New York committed suicide on August 3, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband, also a Sikh, for around eight years. The family belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. A video on the page described violence and abuse throughout her married life.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics