HC reserves order on Kumar Vishwas’ plea against Punjab Police FIR

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea from poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas seeking stay on criminal proceedings in an FIR registered by the Punjab Police on April 12.

The matter was listed for hearing before the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara, which after hearing the parties ordered listing of the matter on Monday for its interim order on this plea.

The former AAP leader was booked in Rupnagar for allegedly making provocative statements against party chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. He has been accused of creating enmity on grounds of religion and race. The plea alleges sheer abuse of the process of law and terms it politically motivated.

Meanwhile, a coordinate bench deferred to July the hearing on a plea of Priti Veekesh Gandhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Maharashtra, and further recorded that interim protection given to her would continue till then. She was booked on March 17 on the basis of a Twitter post shared by her. The court had earlier ordered that she be given seven-day notice if police plan to take any action in the FIR registered against her.

In the third case pertaining to an FIR registered against Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the court has deferred hearing to May 5. Bagga is in court seeking quashing of the FIR registered by Mohali police on April 1 on allegations of giving statements promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation.