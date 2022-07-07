HC restrains Panchkula police from filing challan against IAS officer Verma, complainant
: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday restrained Panchkula police from filing challan without court’s permission in an FIR involving IAS officer, Sanjeev Verma, managing director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC).
The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur acted on the plea of one Ravinder Kumar, who had sought quashing of the FIR filed against him and Verma on April 26.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of another IAS officer, Ashok Khemka under the sections pertaining to a public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, threatening any person to give false evidence, using as true a certificate known to be false, and criminal conspiracy.
The controversy was about some appointments done at HSWC in an “illegal and arbitrary manner” when Khemka served as its MD in 2009-2010. On the same day on April 26, an FIR was also registered against Khemka and others on the complaint of Sanjeev Verma under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with these appointments.
Ravinder Kumar was a complainant in the case before HSWC in which Verma had ordered registration of FIR. However, the FIR was registered on the complaint of Verma.
The plea says the FIR was registered out of “malicious intent”. The FIR was a result of immediate outburst of counterblast to FIR registered against Khemka, it claims, adding that even if the FIR was to be registered for a false complaint, it ought to be against the department not against the petitioner as he was not the complainant before the police, it adds.
“The investigations to the petition FIR may continue, but the investigating officer concerned, may not, except with the leave of this court, institute a report under Section 173 Cr.P.C. (challan), before the learned Magistrate concerned,” the order reads. The matter has been posted for hearing for August 23.
The high court on May 17 had stayed the arrest of Khemka, acting on his plea seeking quashing of FIR registered against him.
Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans celebrate his birthday
Waiting to go home the exiled Tibetan leader—the global face of the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese occupation of his homeland Tibet, the 14 Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso turned 87 on Wednesday. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers of the Dalai Lama gathered at an event organised by the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj.
Punjab govt directs depts to use Gurmukhi script on all signboards, nameplates
Chandigarh : To ensure the use of the Punjabi language in all the government offices of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government on Wednesday directed all the heads of the departments to strictly adhere to the directive of using Punjabi as the official language for all department names, signboards and nameplates. AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that if the need arises to write any other language, it must be written below in a smaller font.
Faridkot DSP arrested for accepting 10-lakh bribe from drugs supplier
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting ₹10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran. The development came after the Tarn Taran district police arrested drug supplier Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh with 250 grams of opium and ₹1 lakh in cash on Sunday.
HC refuses to quash case against two teachers for cow slaughter, beef sale
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Monday refused to quash a criminal case against a government teacher and a madarsa teacher allegedly from whose possession cow meat (beef) and 16 live cattle were recovered. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal dismissed the petition filed by Parvez Ahmed and three others challenging the criminal case pending before CJM, Mau.
Yogi: Covid under control but need to remain alert
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control, yet the people and health machinery should remain alert and careful. The changing circumstances pertaining to Covid should be closely monitored, he said. The CM said last month's positivity rate was 0.46%. At present, the active Covid cases tally in the state was 2,401. The Covid vaccination campaign was entering the final phase in the state.
