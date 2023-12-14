HC restrains Punjab from regularising 140 assistant professors

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Punjab government from regularizing services of 140 contractual assistant professors working in the state’s colleges.

The high court bench of justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma acted on the plea from one Ravleen Sahi, who had challenged September 12 instructions from the state government to all the aided institutions to regularise the services of 140 contractual assistant professor, who have completed three years of service.

The plea argued that the state’s instructions go against the views expressed by the high court in Garima Sood and others vs. State of Punjab case decided on September 14 in which it was held that the selection process should be done in a transparent manner as per the UGC Regulations of 2010. The qualifications laid down by the UGC cannot be ignored or sidelined for making regular appointments or regularising services of otherwise ineligible candidates, the court had held while dealing with a similar matter pertaining to senior faculty members.

It was argued that regularisation of assistant professors dehors (outside the scope) the UGC regulations as well and no orders can be passed to regularise the services merely because the colleges were aided institutions in the state as the UGC regulations would have application to these colleges.

The court taking note of the arguments restrained the government from giving effect to instructions issued by the principal secretary, higher education department, Punjab and has sought a response by December 18.