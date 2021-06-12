HC seeks list of manual garbage collectors in Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought a complete list of garbage collectors operating in the city prior to introduction of collection through motorised vehicles.

The details were sought in a plea filed by garbage collectors against the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s move to purchase vehicles to carry out door-to-door collection of waste, replacing three-wheeler carts/rehris.

Earlier, the UT had told the court that the total number of such workers was slated to be 1,284. However, the petitioner, a garbage collector, told the court that there were approximately 2,500 workers involved.

The court, while posting the matter for July 7, asked the petitioner to supply a complete list so that none involved in collection and otherwise eligible to be employed by the MC were not ignored.

It was on April 7 that the high court had put a stay on the operation and effect of the Solid Waste Management by-laws, 2018, and a December 2019 resolution by the MC through which it had purchased motorised vehicles for garbage collection.