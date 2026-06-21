HC seeks reply on threat to historic Ridge water tank from heavy vehicle movement

The Himachal Pradesh high court has issued notices to the state government and the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) over concerns that the movement of heavy vehicles on the historic Ridge may pose a serious threat to a 140-year-old British-era water reservoir located beneath the iconic public space. Taking note of the submissions, the HC issued notices to the state government and the Shimla MC. (HT Photo for representation)

A division bench comprising chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Ranjan Sharma passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former Shimla deputy mayor, Tikender Singh Panwar.

The petitioner submitted before the court that the century-old underground water tank, which has a storage capacity of more than 10 lakh gallons, was constructed using traditional lime and mortar technology without the use of cement. Owing to its age and construction design, the structure is vulnerable to excessive external pressure and vibrations.

The PIL alleged that despite the Ridge being a designated pedestrian zone, authorities routinely allow the entry of heavy vehicles for commercial activities, exhibitions and vending purposes. According to the petitioner, the continued movement of such vehicles over the Ridge could lead to structural stress and the development of cracks in the historic reservoir, posing a potential safety risk.

Taking note of the submissions, the HC issued notices to the state government and the Shimla MC. Counsel appearing for the respondents accepted notice and sought time to file replies and status reports regarding the safety measures in place to protect the reservoir.

The bench granted four weeks’ time to the respondents to submit their responses and listed the matter for further hearing on August 6, 2026.