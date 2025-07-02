HC seeks response on plea regarding community mediation for dispute resolutions

The high court on Tuesday sought response from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on a suo motu plea initiated on the role of communities such as khap panchayats in dispute resolution at the grassroot level. The high court on Tuesday sought response from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on a suo motu plea initiated on the role of communities such as khap panchayats in dispute resolution at the grassroot level. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Community mediation holds significant potential for resolving interpersonal disputes, such as those between neighbours, families and communities. Despite being highly effective in delivering inexpensive and speedy resolution of disputes at the grassroots level, community mediation has not been enforced so far,” a note by the chief justice Sheel Nagu said based on which the suo motu proceedings have been initiated over non implementation of communities as a tool for dispute resolution under the Mediation Act, 2023.

“Chapter X of the Mediation Act, 2023, which pertains to “Community Mediation”, especially Sections 43 and 44, has not yet been given effect to by the Central Government,” the court recorded while seeking response from the two states and UT by August 5.

The note had further stated that disputes inevitably arise between groups or communities in every society, which can be settled through community mediation programmes, nipping the disputes in the bud, leading to harmony and peace in the society.

The judge had given an example of khap panchayats, prevalent especially in Haryana, stating that in rural areas khaps hold significant social influence within the community it represents and exercise a form of social governance in their respective areas.