...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC shields Punjab MP Rajinder Gupta’s Trident Group from sudden PPCB action

Bench orders 30-day notice for Barnala unit after Punjab Pollution Control Board raid following industrialist’s switch to BJP.

Published on: May 08, 2026 02:59 pm IST
By Surender Sharma
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday provided relief to the Trident Group, founded by Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta, by directing the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to provide a 30-day notice period before taking any coercive measures.

Trident Group founder Rajinder Gupta, a prominent industrialist with a net worth exceeding 10,600 crore, was among seven AAP MPs who switched to the BJP on April 24. (HT file photo)

Disposing of a plea filed by the group’s managing director, Deepak Nanda, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry ruled that since the PPCB failed to demonstrate an emergency environmental threat or the presence of poisonous effluents, the company must be granted a reasonable opportunity to rectify any minor deficiencies.

The court clarified that the company remains at liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal should grievances arise from any future PPCB actions.

The legal battle follows a PPCB raid on the group’s Barnala unit on April 30, occurring just days after Gupta resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP. Gupta, a prominent industrialist with a net worth exceeding 10,600 crore, was among seven AAP MPs who defected on April 24.

A detailed written order is awaited following the judgment delivered on Friday morning.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surender Sharma

Surender Sharma is a principal correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Punjab and Haryana high court.

national green tribunal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC shields Punjab MP Rajinder Gupta’s Trident Group from sudden PPCB action
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC shields Punjab MP Rajinder Gupta’s Trident Group from sudden PPCB action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.