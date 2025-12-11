Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC stays PO proceedings against Majithia’s brother-in-law

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 08:38 am IST

As per the prosecution, Grewal had failed to join the probe and respond to the court summons. Hence, the Mohali court had initiated PO proceedings against him.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against Gajpat Singh Grewal, brother-in-law of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

HC stays PO proceedings against Majithia’s brother-in-law
HC stays PO proceedings against Majithia’s brother-in-law

Grewal is being probed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in disproportionate assets registered against the SAD leader on June 25. Majithia is behind bars in this case.

As per the prosecution, Grewal had failed to join the probe and respond to the court summons. Hence, the Mohali court had initiated PO proceedings against him.

The high court, while staying the proceedings, has posted the matter for further hearing on December 18.

Appearing for Grewal senior advocate, RS Rai, and DS Sobti said that the earlier the petitioner had joined the investigation as a witness. He has been named as an accused for his alleged non-cooperation in the investigation of the case, which cannot be a ground for the same.

Rai had further argued that without seeking permission from the trial court, further investigation was carried out by VB, and the petitioner was nominated as an accused. It was also argued that non-bailable warrants issued by the court remained unexecuted, and on that date itself, an application for initiation of PO proceedings was filed by VB in an unexplained haste.

Meanwhile, the matter was listed for hearing before the trial court on Wednesday, and another counsel associated with the case, Sultan Singh Sangha, said that in view of the HC order, the hearing at the trial court has been deferred.

VB has submitted a 40,000-page chargesheet against Majithia before the Mohali court on August 22. The DA case stems from a probe being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) into the 2021 drug case registered against him. In 2021, he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. Probe in this case is pending.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC stays PO proceedings against Majithia’s brother-in-law
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed proclaimed offender proceedings against Gajpat Singh Grewal, linked to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is currently incarcerated. Grewal faced scrutiny from the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for alleged non-cooperation in a disproportionate assets investigation. The court will further hear the matter on December 18.