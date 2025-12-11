The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against Gajpat Singh Grewal, brother-in-law of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. HC stays PO proceedings against Majithia’s brother-in-law

Grewal is being probed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in disproportionate assets registered against the SAD leader on June 25. Majithia is behind bars in this case.

As per the prosecution, Grewal had failed to join the probe and respond to the court summons. Hence, the Mohali court had initiated PO proceedings against him.

The high court, while staying the proceedings, has posted the matter for further hearing on December 18.

Appearing for Grewal senior advocate, RS Rai, and DS Sobti said that the earlier the petitioner had joined the investigation as a witness. He has been named as an accused for his alleged non-cooperation in the investigation of the case, which cannot be a ground for the same.

Rai had further argued that without seeking permission from the trial court, further investigation was carried out by VB, and the petitioner was nominated as an accused. It was also argued that non-bailable warrants issued by the court remained unexecuted, and on that date itself, an application for initiation of PO proceedings was filed by VB in an unexplained haste.

Meanwhile, the matter was listed for hearing before the trial court on Wednesday, and another counsel associated with the case, Sultan Singh Sangha, said that in view of the HC order, the hearing at the trial court has been deferred.

VB has submitted a 40,000-page chargesheet against Majithia before the Mohali court on August 22. The DA case stems from a probe being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) into the 2021 drug case registered against him. In 2021, he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. Probe in this case is pending.