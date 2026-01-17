HC summons Chandigarh DGP over lack of instructions to public prosecutor

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned the Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) over lack of instructions to lawyers appearing in city police cases before the court. A trial court previously dismissed Kumar’s bail plea on October 1, 2025, observing that cyber fraud and online cheating are on the rise, with innocent people being lured and their money siphoned off. (HT Photo for representation)

“The situation at hand appears to be inexplicable. Before proceeding further, this Court deems it appropriate to afford an opportunity to the UT, Chandigarh, to explain the issue of lack of instructions, at the end of above, to the learned public prosecutor. Let the DGP, UT, Chandigarh, remain present in Court with a requisite explanation,” the bench of justice Sumeet Goel said while summoning the DGP for January 19.

Earlier, the UT’s counsel had informed the court that he was unable to provide assistance because he had received no instructions from the concerned quarters regarding the case at hand. The court was hearing a bail plea from Vijay Kumar, who was arrested on May 30 in connection with a cybercrime case registered on April 19, 2025. Kumar is accused of colluding with an individual named Sunny to cheat a woman of ₹10 lakh. The victim had lodged her complaint in December 2024.

A trial court previously dismissed Kumar’s bail plea on October 1, 2025, observing that cyber fraud and online cheating are on the rise, with innocent people being lured and their money siphoned off. Hence, facts and circumstances warrants for dismissal of the bail plea. The petitioner had submitted that since the challan has been filed and he has been behind bars for over eight months, he should be granted bail.