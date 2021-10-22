Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC tells Mohali SSP to examine underage marriage at gurdwara
chandigarh news

HC tells Mohali SSP to examine underage marriage at gurdwara

The couple, hailing from Moga, had sought directions to the Moga SSP to provide them protection as they had got married in Mohali against the wishes of their families
The court directed the Mohali SSP to look into the role of the priest who solemnised the marriage and take necessary steps as warranted by law if any provisions were violated. (AFP)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking up a protection plea by a married couple, an 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man, the high court has asked the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) to examine how an underage marriage was solemnised in a city gurdwara.

The couple, hailing from Moga, had sought directions to the Moga SSP to provide them protection as they had got married against the wishes of their families.

During the hearing, it came to light that while the girl was 18 years old, the man was aged 20. They had annexed photographs of their wedding and a marriage certificate.

The court said the marriage was stated to have been solemnised at “Gurdwara Guru Nanak Niwas Sahib” in Mohali. However, it had been performed against the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, as per which the girl can’t be less than 18 years of age and the boy less than 21 years.

The court directed the Mohali SSP to look into the role of the priest who solemnised the marriage and take necessary steps as warranted by law if any provisions were violated.

The Moga SSP was also directed to look into the couple’s demand of security and examine the matter in light of one of them being underage.

