HC fines fake Chandigarh doc 1 lakh for ‘mischievous contempt plea’

The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a city-based fake Ayurveda doctor ₹1 lakh for filing a “mischievous” contempt petition against the Chandigarh Police and a judicial officer.

Court stated that allegations against the Chandigarh Police and the chief judicial magistrate were baseless. (HT FILE)

The petitioner, Beerinder Singh Yogi, on March 13, had filed a plea in high court alleging contempt by the Chandigarh Police and a chief judicial magistrate.

He said on November 3, 2022, his brother Sukhjinder Singh Yogi, along with some people, misbehaved with him at his clinic in Sector 22. He gave a complaint to the police, but no action was taken. Later, he filed a complaint before the area magistrate demanding that an FIR be ordered in the case. He had also given complaint to the CBI and senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

The court, after hearing responses from those concerned, found that he was not holding any qualification in Ayurvedic or Unani system of medicines.

It stated that he had adopted a ploy to harass the officials of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and had filed a false complaint against them.

Court said that in order to escape from the criminal prosecution for faking himself to be an Ayurvedic doctor and sexologist of national level, he had adopted a unique method of first filing a complaint against the officials before the police authorities and then by way of filing a complaint before the chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh.

The court further stated that allegations against the Chandigarh Police and the chief judicial magistrate were baseless.

Dismissing the plea, the court imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him to be paid to the Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Welfare Association, within four months.

