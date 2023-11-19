close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC quashes PSA detention of Kashmir scribe

HC quashes PSA detention of Kashmir scribe

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 19, 2023 07:10 AM IST

The police had arrested and booked Sajad Ahmad Dar alias Sajad Gul from Hajin in Bandipora after orders of district magistrate in January 2022

The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the detention of Kashmir journalist Sajad Gul under the Public Safety Act after 22 months.

The court said that the grounds of detention nowhere suggest that he had filed or uploaded any false story. (iStock)
The court said that the grounds of detention nowhere suggest that he had filed or uploaded any false story. (iStock)

The police had arrested and booked Sajad Ahmad Dar alias Sajad Gul from Hajin in Bandipora after orders of district magistrate in January 2022. The journalist had allegedly uploaded a protest video of the family of a terrorist who was killed in an encounter with security forces. He was booked under the stringent PSA.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

The order by chief justice N Kotishwar Singh and judge MA Chowdhary, announced last week but published later, stated that there was no specific allegation against Gul as to how his activities could be attributed to be prejudicial to the security of the state. It also set aside the order of single-judge bench passed on December 1, 2022.

“The detaining authority, itself, has admitted that the detenu, having done masters in journalism, was working as a journalist and it was his professional/ occupational duty to report the happenings in his area, even including the operations of the security forces. Such a tendency on the part of the detaining authority to detain the critics of the policies or commissions/ omissions of the government machinery, as in the case of the present detenu-a professional media person, in our considered opinion is an abuse of the preventive law,” the order said.

According to the government affidavit in court, Gul, a trainee reporter with The Kashmir Walla magazine, was charged with using social media as a tool to allegedly provoke people against government establishments, and he allegedly made controversial tweets and statements on social media and promoted enmity.

The court said that the grounds of detention nowhere suggest that he had filed or uploaded any false story.

“It is nowhere stated as to how the detenu had disrupted the public order creating any alleged enmity and there is no specific instance in any of the allegations levelled against him to show that he had been working against the national interests, so as to be prejudicial to the security of the State, “ the order stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out