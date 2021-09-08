Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HCS exams: Sikh candidates asked to report an hour in advance
chandigarh news

HCS exams: Sikh candidates asked to report an hour in advance

An official spokesperson said Sikh candidates appearing for HCS exams should let authorities to screen the articles of faith to ascertain whether there are any suspected devices, electronic or otherwise.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:25 AM IST
In case, a suspected device is detected in articles of faith,Sikh candidates appearing for HCS exams will be restrained from carrying the same into the examination hall. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on Tuesday announced that Sikh candidates, who wish to carry articles of faith, such as kara and kripan, into the examination hall during the Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services preliminary exam on September 12, will have to report to the centre an hour in advance.

An official spokesperson said, the candidates should let authorities to screen the articles of faith to ascertain whether there are any suspected devices, electronic or otherwise.

In case, a suspected device is detected, they will be restrained from carrying the same into the examination hall. The spokesperson said in case candidates fail to report an hour early or fail to cooperate with the staff on screening duty, they will not be allowed to take the examination with kara and kripan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: Soon, access MC services in both English, Hindi

PGTI Players Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep, Akshay to aim for title

NEP implementation should be backed, says education minister

Labourer strangled to death in Ludhiana, wife, kids booked
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP