HCS prelim exam on July 24: 1.48 lakh candidates set to appear

About 1.48 lakh candidates will appear for the preliminary exam of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and allied services at 524 centres across 10 districts on July 24.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while the CSAT paper will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

This information was given during a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal for the free and fair conduct of examination. Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police were in attendance virtually during the meeting.

Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners to appoint flying squad for each location in their district.

He also directed that Section 144 should be imposed near examination centres and surrounding areas. Apart from this, special vigil should be kept on sensitive centres. Stationery shops should also be monitored, he added.

Kaushal further directed the deputy commissioners to appoint a nodal officer in their respective districts for overall supervision of the examination.

Besides this, a coordinator should also be appointed to coordinate with the staff and ensure that all arrangements like rooms, furniture, arrangement of drinking water and toilets, etc. are up-to-the-mark.

A joint meeting of nodal officers, flying squad officers and representatives of the agency will be conducted at the examination centres on July 22 when a trial run will also be held.

Director general of police PK Agarwal said copying attempts are often made using electronic gadgets. Therefore, the arrangement of parking should be away from examination centres. Cyber cells will also work actively on the day of examination.

The exam material for the morning and evening shift examinations will be sent separately and GPS location of strongrooms set up in districts would also be recorded.

CCTV cameras will also be installed at the entrance and examination halls.