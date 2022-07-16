HCS prelim exam on July 24: 1.48 lakh candidates set to appear
About 1.48 lakh candidates will appear for the preliminary exam of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and allied services at 524 centres across 10 districts on July 24.
The exam will be held in two shifts. The general studies paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon while the CSAT paper will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.
This information was given during a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal for the free and fair conduct of examination. Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police were in attendance virtually during the meeting.
Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners to appoint flying squad for each location in their district.
He also directed that Section 144 should be imposed near examination centres and surrounding areas. Apart from this, special vigil should be kept on sensitive centres. Stationery shops should also be monitored, he added.
Kaushal further directed the deputy commissioners to appoint a nodal officer in their respective districts for overall supervision of the examination.
Besides this, a coordinator should also be appointed to coordinate with the staff and ensure that all arrangements like rooms, furniture, arrangement of drinking water and toilets, etc. are up-to-the-mark.
A joint meeting of nodal officers, flying squad officers and representatives of the agency will be conducted at the examination centres on July 22 when a trial run will also be held.
Director general of police PK Agarwal said copying attempts are often made using electronic gadgets. Therefore, the arrangement of parking should be away from examination centres. Cyber cells will also work actively on the day of examination.
The exam material for the morning and evening shift examinations will be sent separately and GPS location of strongrooms set up in districts would also be recorded.
CCTV cameras will also be installed at the entrance and examination halls.
-
Direct Punjab CM to withdraw statement seeking land for Vidhan Sabha: SAD to governor
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday appealed to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to instruct chief minister Bhagwant Mann to withdraw his statement seeking land for the state Vidhan Sabha, saying it amounted to surrendering Punjab's rights on Chandigarh and also to apprise the Centre that Punjabis will not tolerate giving away even an inch of Chandigarh's land to Haryana.
-
Sonepat | 3 dead, 7 injured as pick-up van rams into stationary truck
Three persons were killed and seven others injured when a pick-up van rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 near Badi toll plaza in Sonepat on Friday. A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the deceased include two men and a woman. 2 of family killed in bike-car collision in Panipat Karnal Two members of a family were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Israna in Panipat.
-
Sangrur MP should apologise for calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann should tender an unconditional apology for calling legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”. During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” when he was a legendary martyr. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann.
-
BMC to install five new air quality monitors in city by year end
For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to install and operate five of its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city by the end of the year, as part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan. This will take the total number of AQI monitors in Mumbai city and suburbs to 26.
-
Gangster Goldy Brar uploads video, says Moose Wala not a martyr
The key accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, gangster Goldy Brar on Friday uploaded a video on social media platforms claiming that the singer had offered Brar ₹2 crore to settle the animosity between their gang and the singer over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Brar has shot the video in dim light by covering his mouth and head.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics