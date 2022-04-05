HDF protest against alleged corruption outside Ambala MC office

Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) leaders and workers on Monday staged a sit-in outside the municipal corporation (MC) office at Jagadhri Gate to protest against alleged corruption at the civic body and rising inflation.

Led by founding members and father-daughter duo, Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara, protesting workers sought a fair probe into the alleged corruption. “Deep-rooted corruption spread across departments, illegal constructions in the city and issues being faced by the residents due to wrong surveys of property IDs and getting No dues certificates (NDC),” party representatives said.

Citing an RTI filed by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Onkar Singh in 2020, party said the Police Lines chowk constructed at a cost of ₹24.54 lakh is spread across merely 24 square feet, meaning it fetched ₹1 lakh per square foot from the MC.

The RTI also revealed that the civic body has spent ₹3.03 crore on the construction or beatification of 13 chowks till October 2020, out of which eight were awarded to a same contractor, Krishna Construction Company.

Through its memorandum, the HDF also highlighted an alleged illegal construction on a purported government property at Subha Akbarpur, Palika Vihar that was sealed by the MC for not getting due documentation from them.

“As per an application, filed by Anoop Singh Rana at the CM window, the then commissioner had ordered to demolish the building last year, but nothing of this sort has been done so far. The authorities merely sealed the building as a formality,” the memorandum read.

In one of the notices issued to Paras Kumar and Bhupinder Singh, both from Palika Vihar on July, 5, 2021, the then commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata had mentioned that the corporation appeal filed before the high court to ascertain the ownership of the land. “The matter is subjudice, thus, the illegal construction is unacceptable,” the notice, which ordered removal of the construction within seven days read.

Meanwhile, high drama unfolded at the MC office when the HDF leaders found commissioner Virender Lather was unavailable at his office.

Sarwara and party workers refused to hand-over the document to the executive officer (EO) Jaranil Singh and pasted it on a wall next to Lather’s office.

Speaking on the same, Sarwara said, “We have sought a written reply from the commissioner on all the issues. We met scores of elderly residents who are facing the brunt of wrong surveys done for property IDs and their struggle to get an NDC. There are allegations that those close to the ruling MLA get their work done easily at the corporation.”

Despite attempts to reach him, Lather remained unavailable for a comment.

