Cop ends life in Karnal

An exemptee head constable (EHC) allegedly ended his life on the railway tracks near Uchana village of Karnal district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was 44 years old and posted at Nissing police station. As per family members, he had left home early in the morning and some time later, they had received a call from the GRP that he had ended his life.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Police have recovered a suicide note from his pocket, in which he held himself responsible for his death.

As per family members, he had been an alcohol addict in the past and managed to give up the habit over the last couple of years. But for the last few days, he has started drinking heavily again.

Government Railway Police station in-charge in Karnal, Jagbeer Singh said the body has been handed over to family members after post-mortem and inquest proceedings initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

