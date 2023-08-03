Punjab: Head constable attacked by snatchers in Bathinda, hospitalised

BATHINDA : A Punjab head constable, Kikkar Singh, suffered a severe hand injury after a group of five snatchers attacked him near Dhunike village in Bathinda on Wednesday.

A Punjab head constable, Kikkar Singh, suffered a severe hand injury after a group of five snatchers attacked him near Dhunike village in Bathinda on Wednesday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured was on duty with the excise department and he was on field duty when the crime took place, the police said.

Kikkar was accompanied by employees of a wine contractor.

Police said four accused were nabbed from the spot with the help of villagers.

According to information, the accused were in a car without a number plate and they snatched a mobile phone, purse and other valuables from a person in Sangat tehsil area.

On spotting the victim at the roadside, Kikkar started following the accused and he managed to intercept them on the Dhunike-Kalcharani road.

As the head constable overpowered the accused, one of the snatchers attacked Kikkar with swords in which his right hand was badly injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the attack, Kikkar fell unconscious and he was rushed to Bathinda civil hospital from where he was referred to a private super-speciality hospital.