: A police head constable was shot dead by terrorists near his house in North Kashmir’s Tangmarg area in Baramulla district on Tuesday, a third such attack in the last three days and second on a cop.

Head constable shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police officer identified as head constable Ghulam Ahmad Dar was attacked by unidentified gunmen close to his house at Wailoo village in Tangmarg in Baramulla district.

The injured cop was shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg where he was declared dead by doctors.

“Terrorists fired upon one JKP personnel HC Gh Mohd Dar resident of Wailoo Kralpora in Baramulla at his residence. Injured police personnel succumbed to injuries. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on,” J&K Police posted on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

On Monday, a migrant worker was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Samadha village in Unnao district, in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, terrorists targeted Masroor Ahmad Wani, an inspector with J&K police, at Eidgah injuring him critically. The police officer is battling for his life. He was also attacked near his house.

The security forces have intensified checking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of Srinagar city and other towns, especially in the South Kashmir district of Pulwama, following the attack on inspector Wani, the officials said.

Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city’s exit points, they added.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur denounced the dastardly act of terror that led to killing of the policeman. “Coming like cowards and opening fire at unarmed cop is no bravery. Fight to wipe out all terrorists will continue and time is not far when last nail will be pushed in the coffin of terrorism in J&K,” he said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the killing of the cop. “Our hearts ache as we ask, when will this bloodshed come to an end?” he said.

The back-to-back attacks have come at a time when change of guard has taken place in J&K Police after DGP Dilbag Singh retired on Tuesday. A 1991 IPS officer who was holding post of Special DIG CID J&K, R R Swain took over as 17th DGP of J&K Police.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!