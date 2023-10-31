: Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that apart from security forces, sports have played a pivotal role in return of peace in the Valley. Sports playing a pivotal role in return of peace in J&K: Sinha (PTI)

Sinha said that J&K has witnessed massive changes in the last four years and peace has returned to the UT.

Apart from security forces, the role of sports, especially among the youth, has also played a pivotal role in the return of peace.

“Now normal activities and sports events are taking place in every panchayat of the UT,” he said, adding that there is a visible change on ground zero as situation has improved in every field.

Sinha said this during the inauguration of the 67th National School Games at Bakshi Stadium on the occasion of the UT foundation day. The event will feature boys football U-19 and volleyball U-17 category.

The lieutenant governor said that the UT administration has made a new beginning in sports by introducing it as an integral part of the educational curriculum and realise the true potential of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the sector.

In these games, 15,000 school children from Kashmir division and 2,000 athletes from all over the country are taking part.

Sinha said that to create a robust sports ecosystem and realise the true potential of Jammu and Kashmir in the sector, the administration has made a new beginning in the field with sports culture development plan by providing adequate infrastructure, introducing sports as integral part of the educational curriculum, giving access to experts and outstanding coaching and providing opportunities to talents across the UT.

He said that the prestigious sporting event is a collaborative effort between the department of youth services and sports J&K and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), symbolising their dedication to grassroots sports.

“With 28 states, 8 union territories, and several SGFI-recognised boards participating, this event truly represents the diversity and inclusivity of India’s sporting landscape,” he said, adding that today, the tricolor is flying high in international sports arena.

Sinha said that eminent sportspersons emerging from small villages and towns have achieved excellence in international sporting events with their spectacular performance.

“Our recent success at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games have kindled hopes to bring further transformation to achieve new heights in Olympics with the remarkable performance of our athletes,” he said.

“In the recently concluded Asian Para Games, promising archer Sheetal Devi from Kishtwar, J&K has created a new history by winning three medals.

“It is our collective responsibility to identify talent like her and prepare new paths for their future,” he said.

