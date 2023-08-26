Cop held for taking 2 lakh bribe in Rewari

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 26, 2023 01:31 AM IST

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a head constable while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh in Rewari. A spokesman of the ACB said that Neeraj Kumar, who runs an NGO, was thrashed by four persons on August 12 and he lodged a police complaint.

“Head constable Sri Bhagwan, who was the investigating officer in the case sought 5 lakh from Neeraj for initiating action against the accused. The deal was stuck at 2 lakh and Neeraj informed the ACB team about this,” the spokesman added.

He said the head constable was held from the bus stand of Kund village in Rewari while receiving 2 lakh. He was booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

Head constable held for graft

In another case, the ACB has arrested a head constable, Rakesh Kumar, while accepting a bribe of 10,000 in Hisar.

Rakesh, who was posted at sadar police station in Hisar, had sought 1 lakh from a driver, Suresh to free him in an abduction case. The ACB team nabbed Rakesh on Thursday night.

Topics
bribe head constable anti-corruption bureau acb
