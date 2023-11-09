Head-on collision claims 65-yr-old’s life in Utalan

A 65-year-old woman lost her life and three others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a pick-up truck in the Utalan village near Samrala.

According to the information the duo’s Maruti Suzuki Swift car collided into a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as Parmjeet Kaur of Pind Pawat. She was travelling with her son Harpreet Singh, who also suffered injuries in the accident.

According to the information the duo’s Maruti Suzuki Swift car collided into a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Parmjeet died on the spot. Harpreet sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for immediate medical care. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to Fortis Hospital on the Chandigarh road for further treatment.

The occupants of the pick-up truck, Sahil Muhammad and his father Suraj Muhammad also suffered serious injuries. Both are undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing details, Avtar Chand, the investigating officer at Samrala police station, said, “The accident occurred around 3 pm in the afternoon, and we reached the scene at approximately 4 pm upon receiving the report. Both occupants of the car were initially rushed to Civil Hospital, Samrala.”

The probe officer added that the victims were unable to provide statements immediately given the seriousness of their injuries.

Police have scheduled a meeting with the families at the police station on Thursday morning to obtain their statements and proceed with registering a case accordingly.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON