‘Health checks must’: Heart attacks among gym-goers trigger advisory by Punjab govt

A surge in sudden cardiac deaths among fitness enthusiasts has prompted the Punjab government to issue a health advisory, urging gym-goers and sportspersons to get medically screened before beginning intense physical workouts. The advisory, unveiled in Ludhiana on Thursday by state health minister Dr Balbir Singh, is the outcome of a joint study conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). (HT)

Commissioned by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, the advisory is part of its larger mission, “Swasth Punjab – Surakshit Punjab”, aiming to educate citizens to exercise caution while embarking on a fitness lifestyle.

The government has directed all gyms and sports centres in the state to prominently display the advisory to remind fitness enthusiasts of safe practices and health precautions.

“The idea of this advisory came from the troubling rise in sudden cardiac incidents among fitness enthusiasts,” said Dr Singh.

“Sudden cardiac arrests during exercise or sports are not mere accidents, but often the result of undiagnosed medical conditions, unregulated dietary choices and unchecked supplement use,” said the health minister, while pointing to prevailing high-pressure lifestyles, unhealthy diets and lack of medical screenings that were putting the young generation at serious risk.

The joint study revealed a worrying pattern: In many such cases, the individuals lacked medical fitness screening before taking up intense exercise routines. In many cases, they were also consuming performance enhancers, energy drinks or unsafe supplements.

Experts also analysed air quality inside gyms and discovered that poor ventilation and indoor air pollution could also contribute to sudden health emergencies.

The advisory makes several key recommendations, including medical screening before enrolling in gym programmes, proper warm-up and cool-down routines, avoiding unverified supplements, energy drinks and steroids, and staying well-hydrated.

It also warns against the growing trend of quick-result supplements, which are often consumed without medical advice and pose serious health threats.

CPR training at gyms underway across state

Recognising the importance of emergency response, the health department has also launched a state-wide initiative to train gym users, trainers and young athletes in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and BLS (Basic Life Support). These life-saving skills are now being taught at gyms and sports centres across Punjab, ensuring that timely action can be taken during emergencies.

“Most gym-related cardiac arrests stem from preventable missteps. A basic understanding of body limits, pre-workout screenings, hydration and rest cycles can make the difference between health and hazard,” said Dr Bishav Mohan, a cardiologist from DMCH.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal called the advisory a “health capsule” designed after a series of expert consultations. GADVASU vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill lauded the rigour with which experts from cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology and nutrition debated complex health concerns for the advisory.

The event was also attended by Punjab health director Dr Hitinder Kaur, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur, DMCH principal Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, and other senior health and academic officials.