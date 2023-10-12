Health minister inspects medical facilities, announces modernisation plans

: Punjab health and family welfare minister, Dr. Balbir Singh, on Wednesday reaffirmed the Punjab government’s efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the state during his recent visit to Ludhiana’s urban community health centers and the civil hospital.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of ongoing up-gradation projects and bolstering healthcare services in the region.

Addressing the media at the local civil hospital, the minister unveiled the state’s plan to equip the civil hospital with cutting-edge healthcare facilities, bringing it on par with the recently upgraded Patiala district hospital.

The civil hospital is slated to receive a new emergency unit, an intensive care unit (ICU), and a patient facilitation center in the coming two months.

“The hospital will also get patient facilitation center that will serve as a hub for patient management, assisting them in navigating their medical journeys. The centre will maintain digital records for each patient, ensuring swift and efficient healthcare delivery. The ICU would be operational within two months, with all remaining works progressing at a rapid pace. I have also instructed officials to expedite the repair and maintenance of the hospital’s elevators, ensuring efficient patient movement,” he said.

In a move to address the troubling state of rural dispensaries running low on essential medicines across the state, the minister revealed plans to transform these facilities into Aam Admi Clinics. This transition aims to enhance infrastructure and ensure a consistent supply of medicines.

The minister dismissed concerns about potential funding issues, asserting the state’s commitment to taking responsibility for these clinics. He called upon the central government to collaborate in achieving a shared goal of healthcare for all with popular phrase of central ruling party, ‘sabka sath sabka vikas”.

Turning his attention to urban community health centres, Singh revealed that specialist doctors would soon be deployed at these centres to provide specialised medical services. Patients can expect access to a wide range of facilities, including basic life support systems, minor surgeries, ultrasound, X-rays, general medicines, pediatric care, orthopedic services, cesarean deliveries, and specialist diagnostics.

“This expansion of services at urban health centres aims to reduce the burden on civil hospitals while ensuring residents receive quality healthcare closer to home” he added.

The minister also addressed the issue of staff shortages, announcing plans to fill approximately 1,880 vacant positions in the health department. Additional posts will be created and sanctioned regularly to bolster the staff and further strengthen urban healthcare centers. Civil hospitals will focus on treating only referral patients with severe medical conditions.

Concluding the visit, the health minister chaired a review meeting with the district administration and health department officials. During the meeting, he directed local administration to establish a four-member committee to monitor the progress of ongoing projects and address management-related issues at the district level.

