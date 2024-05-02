Health ministry directs Chandigarh PGI director to expedite civic projects

The standing finance committee (SFC) of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has advised director of the institute to expedite civic projects, including a critical care block at PGIMER, for their timely completion.The 129th SFC meeting of PGIMER was held on March 12. In a letter addressed to PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, the Union health ministry has recommended regular inspection and monitoring of the civil works to ensure their timely completion. (HT file)

The committee noted that out of all the central institutes that have been sanctioned the critical care block under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) only in PGIMER the work has not started. The ministry has now advised the director to closely monitor the project and ensure timely execution.

The project will come up with a budget of ₹200 crores. The Centre has sanctioned ₹120 crore for the project, while PGIMER will contribute the remaining ₹88 crore from its annual budget.

Amid the country’s ICU bed shortage during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the Centre had devised a plan to establish critical care blocks in 12 central institute hospitals under PM-ABHIM.

As per Centre’s plan, the critical care blocks will include an emergency area and ICU, isolation wards, operation theatres, and labour, delivery, and recovery rooms (LDRs) with a newborn care corner. These blocks would have a medical gas pipeline system, oxygen generation plants, oxygen supply, air handling units (AHUs) and mechanism for infection prevention and control.

Other key civic projects currently underway include an advanced neuroscience centre, mother and child centre at PGIMER, and 300-bed satellite centre in Una, Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, a 100-bed satellite centre in Ferozepur had its foundation stones laid in February this year. Moreover, the establishment of a 150-bed critical care block at PGIMER is pending initiation

The ministry also advised that the overall administration and monitoring of the institute to be strengthened and all pending works relating to operationalisation of satellite centre to be completed in a time bound manner.

Furthermore, the ministry has advised for the swift appointment of the dean of academics and senior professors to the governing body. The appointment of the dean is currently under review by the Central Administrative Tribunal, with the matter scheduled for May 7. The appointment of senior professors is also facing delays due to this ongoing legal case, as the selection of the most senior faculty member is contingent upon its resolution.