Health teams go into overdrive to check adulterated dairy products
To check adulteration in dairy products, a state-level inspection drive began on Saturday.
Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla said seven inter-district health teams conducted inspections in various districts, and collected as many as 65 samples of milk and other products.
Dr Singla further said that in SAS Nagar, a team from Sangrur collected 12 samples of paneer (3), milk (2), khoya (1) and one each of cream, curd, ice-cream, milk cake and kalakand.
In Ludhiana district, another team from Amritsar seized 795 litres of desi ghee from a packing unit -- Punjab Agro Foods – in Mehlon village and took two samples of Punjab mail and Danvir brands desi ghee. Apart from this, the team took eight more samples, including two of paneer, one of curd, two of milk and three of khoya burfi, milk cake and pink chumchum from various dairies and sweetmeat shops.
In Amritsar district, a team from Kapurthala and food safety officer, Jalandhar, took five samples, one of khoya, two of desi ghee and two of paneer.
In Mansa, a Bathinda team collected eight samples, including one of milk, two of paneer, one of khoya, one of desi ghee, one of cream, one of curd and one that of a candy. In Barnala, eight samples were collected, in Sangrur, nine samples, and in Patiala, 13 samples of dairy products were collected.
-
3rd Century BC Buddhist Stupa in Yamunanagar to get makeover
The historical Buddhist Stupa or brick Stupa built 2,400 years back by Mauryan king Ashoka, in Haryana's Yamunanagar, is scheduled to get a makeover with beatification works set to begin. The monument, spread across 100 sq-m in Chaneti village, dates back to third century BC, and is almost 8km away from the district headquarters. It is an important site of religious tourism for Buddhists around the world.
-
Haryana CM condemns Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology from Mann, Kejriwal
Condemning a resolution moved in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Haryana chief minister said that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord was signed 35-36 years ago and as per the accord Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.
-
ASI who shot himself dead ‘killed’ son over argument
A father-son duo goes to purchase a car, an argument ensues, and the father allegedly shoots his son dead on March 28. Remorseful and depressed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police, shot Jasbir's too with his service revolver at his home in Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday. Jasbir was posted at the Amritsar airport police station.
-
Ludhiana | PAU bags two new projects in bee-keeping
The National Bee Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India (GOI), has sanctioned two new projects in apiculture for the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission scheme. Dr Amit Choudhary and Dr Bharathi Mohindru are the principal investigators of the projects. They stated that the projects will help in building necessary infrastructure and developing technologies in areas of bee-pathology and bee-breeding.
-
CAG report: ‘Haryana procurement agency favoured millers’
The Comptroller and Auditor General has blamed the Haryana Agro-Industries Corporation for not conducting regular physical verification of paddy stocks, a violation of state government guidelines, resulting in misappropriation of paddy by the miller. The auditors in their report said the HAIC favoured the miller by not encashing cheques and delaying legal actions to recover its dues which resulted in loss of ₹6.64 crore.
