Healthcare system ailing under AAP govt: PPCC chief

President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring made a surprise visit to the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Friday to take stock of the ongoing issues and management concerns that have been plaguing the facility for some time. He held discussions with the SMO to identify the major challenges they face in ensuring the smooth functioning of the hospital. (HT File)

Upon reaching the hospital, Warring immediately told the senior medical officer (SMO) to discuss the numerous complaints received regarding poor management. During his inspection, he specifically inquired about issues such as the lack of facilities, inadequate infrastructure, and the practice of accommodating more than one patient on a single bed.

He held discussions with the SMO to identify the major challenges they face in ensuring the smooth functioning of the hospital. Furthermore, he interacted with several patients to gain a firsthand understanding of the difficulties they encounter in their daily lives while seeking treatment.

Speaking to the media, the PPCC chief stated, “Under the AAP regime, which came to power due to their famed healthcare model in Delhi, the conditions of our healthcare system have deteriorated immensely. The health minister as well as the chief minister need to look into the matter on an immediate basis so that swift action can be taken to address these issues. Instead of mere dialogue, actual work needs to be done for the people of Ludhiana. It is necessary that all major vacant positions are filled and that the hospital is equipped with adequate infrastructure and equipment to provide the best possible services to our patients.”

He added, “We have been receiving multiple complaints regarding the condition of services at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital. Not much has been done for this hospital in the last 28 months with infrastructure and equipment being out of date and requiring much needed upgradation. We need to understand that medical professionals are not blamed as they continue to try their best under the circumstances they have been given. I will work together with the medical fraternity as well as the government to find a solution for the people of Ludhiana.”

The PPCC chief emphasized his commitment to improving healthcare services in Ludhiana by ensuring that the requirements of the institutes reach the government and adequate action is taken by the concerned authorities.

Following his visit to the civil hospital, Warring visited his office in Ludhiana. The office will serve as a one-stop destination for the residents of Ludhiana to raise their concerns regarding the city which will then be addressed in order to find solutions to the problems of the people.