Monday, May 20, 2024
Heat wave: Haryana govt asks DCs to decide on school closure

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The letter says that the DCs in consultation with the respective district education officers may decide closure of schools (government and private) on any particular day/days

In view of the prevailing heat wave, Haryana government on Sunday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to assess the weather conditions in their respective districts on daily basis and decide if holiday should be declared in government as well as private schools.

The state government has already declared one month summer holidays in government and private schools, beginning June 1. (HT file photo)
“The state government has decided that the DCs shall assess the weather situation in their respective districts,” said the directorate of school education in a letter sent to the DCs on Sunday regarding declaring holidays given the prevailing heat wave. The letter says that the DCs in consultation with the respective district education officers may decide the closure of schools (government and private) on any particular day/days. These powers will remain with the DCs till May 31 only.

The state government has already declared one month summer holidays in government and private schools beginning June 1.

