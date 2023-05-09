Parts of Jammy and Kashmir receive highest 24-hour rainfall since 2010

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday received the highest 24-hour rainfall since 2010 while mountainous areas experienced snowfall, bringing down the temperatures and resulting in the Srinagar-Kargil road being closed for vehicular traffic.

Gulmarg and Bandipora in north Kashmir witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Widespread rainfall began on Sunday evening, while Pahalgam and Shopian in south Kashmir, Doodhpathri in central Kashmir and Gulmarg and Bandipora in north Kashmir received fresh snowfall.

Meteorological department’s (MeT) Jammu and Kashmir centre director Sonam Lotus said there was widespread rainfall across the UT during the night and on Monday morning, which then continued intermittently till evening.

Lotus said three areas of south Kashmir recorded a 24-hour rainfall high in since 2010.

“In Qazigund, there was 50 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. In 2010, the area had received 60 mm rains. In Kokernag, there were 62 mm rains while in 2010 the highest was 70 mm. In Banihal, there were 40 mm rains while in 2011, there was 50 mm precipitation,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In these areas, the rainfall which usually would be recorded in a whole month in May was recorded in just one week,” he said. adding, “In mountainous areas, there was moderate snowfall. The continuous rain and snow has brought down temperatures abruptly.”

This is not the first time that the Valley’s mountains or plains have received snowfall in May.

Speaking of the same, MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said, “Not only in May, but we have received snowfall in June as well. The last time it was around June 12, 2019, when we witnessed snowfall this late.”

Maximum day temperatures on Monday dropped 12-13 degrees across Kashmir and 5-6 degrees in Jammu. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 13.6° C, while Jammu city witnessed a maximum of 31.2° C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather is expected to improve on Tuesday, but there are chances of rains on Tuesday evening at certain places.

Avalanche strikes two vehicles at Zojila , passengers evacuated

The snowfall was also recorded on Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Kargil highway triggering avalanches and burying a couple of vehicles. While the passengers were saved timely, the authorities closed the road for traffic.

Police had earluer on Monday morning rescued 10 tourists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who were travelling in a vehicle towards Jammu, but had gotten stranded on a mountainous road after losing their way due to inclement weather.