147 MM rain batters Yamunanagar’s urban belt

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Haryana on Friday, bringing relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions from the past several days. Additional municipal commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said that the residents should not throw polythene or other wastes in drains or on roads. (HT)

The residents in Yamunanagar and Ambala woke up to waterlogging in residential premises with many getting a reminder of the floods that wreaked havoc last month.

According to MeT’s Chandigarh centre, Yamunanagar recorded 147 mm rain between 8.30 am of Thursday and 5.30 pm on Friday. Gurugram and Ambala received 48.5 mm 47.4 mm rain, respectively.

As per the office of Yamunanagar deputy commissioner, Jagadhari tehsil received record-breaking 215 mm rain in 24 hours till 8 am, with 85 mm rain recorded in Saraswati Nagar, 81 mm in Chhachhrauli, 56 mm in Pratap Nagar and 51 mm in Bilaspur.

The maximum damage was reported in Hydel Colony. With 3 to 4 feet waterlogging reported, cars and bikes were immersed in water and four school buses had to be towed out of the colony.

Residents claimed that a drain near the colony overflowed and the boundary wall collapsed and sewage water entered the colony, damaging furniture, eatables, documents and electronic devices.

Officials of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal corporation said that their workers remained on the field, removing blockages from drains to avoid waterlogging.

In Ambala, heavy rain led to waterlogging in areas of old city, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran sectors and old cloth market. In Ambala Cantonment, seasonal river Tangri overflowed and water entered residential areas, forcing many to evacuate.

This is for the fourth time in last 30 days that the river overflowed, particularly because of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, where it originates.