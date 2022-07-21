Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Doda, 13 structures suffer damages

An under-construction school building, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building were among 13 structures that suffered extensive damage after overnight heavy rain triggered flash floods in Doda’s Gandoh area early Wednesday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the same, district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said, “Overnight heavy rains near Khara-Gandoh triggered flash floods at around 4 am on Wednesday in which an under-construction school building of Allama Iqbal Memorial Academy, two shops, two water mills, a bridge and a tourism department building suffered extensive damage.”

Denying6 reports of a cloudburst in the area, the SSP added, “There was no loss of life in the flash floods. A family that was stuck in the mudslides was rescued in time.”

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday predicted rain/thunderstorms at scattered places across Kashmir valley and at parts of Jammu — mainly during morning hours.

Earlier on July 14, heavy rains and flash floods had damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people, which forced people to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The heavy rains in Rajouri had also damaged the crops of the local farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}