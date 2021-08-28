Heavy rain triggers flashflood, landslides in Himachal

Heavy rain triggered a flashflood in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district and multiple landslides across the hill state on Friday.

Torrential rainfall caused a flashflood in a nullah (rivulet) on the Tunuhatti-Kakira Road in Chowari subdivision of Chamba district, which swept away a local, Karm Chand of Ladera village. Though a rescue team from the Bakloh police post was rushed to the spot, Karm Chand could not be saved. His body has been recovered and handed over to his family.

The Manali-Chandigarh highway was locked for several hours for the second consecutive day due to multiple landslides on the stretch. A winding traffic jam was also seen on the Mandi-Kullu route via Kataula Road due to a landslide near Pandoh.

Three-day yellow warning

The Shimla centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightening in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh – Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba – over the next three days.

“The monsoon weather system will remain active across the state, except in Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts, till August 30,” said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

The hill-state has been receiving sporadic rainfall, while some parts have been lashed by heavy rainfall over the last week.

The MeT department has advised the residents to stay vigilant and not to venture near the water bodies as flooding may occur due to the rainfall.

17% rainfall deficit

This year, monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 13, a fortnight early. However, the state also recorded a 17% rain deficit. “This time the state received 485.9mm rainfall in monsoon against the usual 606mm,” said Paul.

Bangana wettest with 107mm rainfall

On Friday, Bangana in Una district was the wettest place receiving 107mm of rainfall, followed by 72mm in Gohar and 56mm in Guler.

Dehra Gopipur got 45mm rain, Nadaun 43mm, Sujanpur Tira 40mm, Hamirpur 33mm, Berthin 28mm, Nagrota Suriyan 27mm, Palampur 26mm and Bhoran 25mm. Dalhousie received 14mm rainfall, and Dharamshala 8.4mm.