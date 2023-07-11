Khattar presses for quick evacuation as rains inundate Haryana

: With northern districts of Haryana continuing to witness heavy spells of rain and rising water levels in Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Monday swung into action and focused on rescue operations to minimise the damage.

MKhattar presses for quick evacuation as rains inundate Haryana

Chief minister Khattar held back-to-back meetings since morning with administrative secretaries and later with deputy commissioners (DCs) and asked the officials to ensure complete coordination.

“Timely delivery of food packets in the waterlogged areas should also be ensured,” Khattar asked the DCs.

“The water level of Yamuna, Ghaggar and other small rivers is increasing continuously and hitting the danger mark, because of continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh. Therefore quick evacuation arrangements should be made to ensure that people living in the low-lying areas are timely vacated,” he said.

According to reports, the deluge-like situation has caused massive damage to infrastructure, especially roads and bridges. The roads caved in Panchkula, Ambala and Karnal, while bridges, large as well as small, also collapsed.

A senior government functionary said the extent of the damage to infrastructure was yet to be assessed as primary focus of the government was on rescue and relief operations.

According to deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, water level of Yamuna increased after 3-lakh cusecs water from Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district was released in the Yamuna river. He said the water level in Hathnikund barrage had reached alarming levels.

Later, the government issued an alert in many villages of Sonepat and Panipat along the Yamuna river, asking people to stay in a safe place.

“Similarly, the water level of Ghaggar has also crossed the danger mark and the state government is monitoring the situation,” Chautala said.

As the rains battered the region leading to flood-like situation in the rivers and plains of Yamuna and its tributaries, districts like Ambala, Yamunanagar and Karnal were severely affected.

Police have deployed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of IRB Haryana to take charge of the rescue operations in these districts. A team comprising 74 police personnel, specially trained in flood rescue operations, has been deployed to handle rescue efforts.

Police have also deployed two deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and one inspector in each affected districts to coordinate and lead the rescue operations.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and additional measures are being taken as required to ensure the safety and welfare of the people in the affected regions,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also pressed into action and the government was also in contact with the Army.

The officials present in the meeting with CM said water level of the Tangri river in Ambala has also increased to 21,000 cusecs from its natural level of 13,000 cusecs. The water level of the Markanda River in Ambala district in the safe zone is 50,000 cusecs and it is expected to increase in the coming days.

Possibility of similar rainfall till Wednesday

The state government said that as per the meteorological department, there is a possibility of similar rainfall till Wednesday.

The chief minister said that after information was received about 10 to 12 people of Haryana stranded in Kullu-Manali, he spoke with Himachal Pradesh chief minister urging him to ensure the safety of people of the state.

Khattar said that due to excessive rains in many places of Himachal Pradesh, rain water is expected to reach Haryana in next few days.

“The officers should make all necessary arrangements in this regard and also direct the field officers to gear up to tackle any situation,” Khattar said, directing the DCs to keep a close vigil on every situation, along with timely drainage of water and smooth traffic movement.

