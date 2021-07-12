Heavy rains lash Himachal, orange weather warning issued

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon onset is now likely to be on the afternoon of July 12, Himachal Pradesh experienced moderate to heavy rains on Sunday.

Naina Devi in Bilaspur was the wettest place with 181 mm rain followed by Jatton Barrage (149 mm) and Nahan (119 mm).

The MeT department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

Landslides and uprooting of trees may occur due to rainfall/heavy spell of rain. General public and tourists are not to venture near the river banks as the water level may increase, said Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, Bharari in Bilaspur experienced 104 mm rainfall and Hamirpur 98 mm.

Famous hill resort Kasauli experienced 64 mm rain, Mehre 38 mm, Kahu 35 mm, Palampur 31 mm, Baldwar 30 mm, Sujanpur Tira 29 mm, and Jhandutta and Berthin 25 each.

Nalagarh recorded 23 mm rainfall, Kasol 21 mm, Kothi 19 mm, and Bhoranj and Manali 18 mm each. Similarly, Gohar and Baijnath got 17 mm rain each, while Jubbar Hatti and Una 13 mm received each.

Singh said there was no appreciable change in minimum temperatures since Saturday night while maximum temperatures decreased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

However, low and high temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees C above normal. Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, recorded a low of 12 degrees C followed by Kalpa (15.8 degrees C). Night temperature at famous tourist resort of Kufri was recorded at 16 degrees C while Dalhousie saw a minimum of 17 degrees C.

State capital Shimla recorded a low of 18.4 degrees C and Dharamshala and Manali 19.2 and 19.4 degrees C.

Una was warmest with a high temperature of 34.7 degrees C.