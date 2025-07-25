Heavy rains likely from Saturday in Himachal: IMD

With the rainfall activity expected to intensify in parts of Himachal Pradesh in coming days, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded a yellow alert in several districts from July 26. People take stroll with umbrellas during rain at The Ridge, Shimla, on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

A yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Mandi and Shimla districts on July 26, followed by a yellow alert in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on July 27. The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on July 28 in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Five districts of the state will be under a yellow alert on July 29.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on July 26, 30 and 31 and at most places on July 27, 28 and 29. Moreover, one or two spells of heavy rainfall is also expected from July 26 to 31 in different parts of the state.

During the last 24 hours, monsoon activity was weak over the state and light to moderate rainfall was observed at isolated places in the state. The highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Jaton Barrage, followed by Paonta (4 cm), Sundernagar (2 cm), Pachhad (2 cm), Pandoh (1 cm), Shimla (1 cm), Shillaro (1 cm) and Solan (1 cm).

Meanwhile, as many as 221 roads remained closed in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, besides National Highway (NH-70) Mandi-Kotli stretch. In Mandi district alone, 144 roads remained blocked, followed by 48 roads blocked in Kullu district.