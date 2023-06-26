Heavy rains block Jammu-Srinagar NH; monsoon hits Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

Heavy rains on Monday morning triggered landslides and mudslides, blocking the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) in Mehad and Seri area of the Ramban district, said officials. Work underway to clear the highway. (HT Photo)

However, the affected stretches were partially restored and made through for one-way traffic at Mehad around 3 pm.

“Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored partially. Stranded vehicles are being cleared. However, people are advised not to travel on NH44 without confirming the status of the highway from traffic control units,” said a police official.

In view of rains, Ramban district magistrate Mussarat Islam ordered the closure of all government and private schools up to secondary level (Class 10) across the district on Monday owing to the fear of flash floods in rivers and rivulets.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, that connects Shopian in South Kashmir to Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu, remained blocked due to a landslide.

“Mughal road is blocked due to a landslide at Harikatha. People are advised not to travel via the road till restoration work is completed,” said a police officer.

Administration has also decided that during the 62-day long Amarnath Yatra, that begins July 1, all the empty trucks and load carriers returning from Kashmir to Jammu shall take the Mughal Road.

“With an aim to ensure hassle-free movement of convoys of Amaranath Yatra on Jammu -Srinagar national highway (NH44), empty tankers, Food Corporation of India vehicles and trucks above 10 tyres shall take the Mughal Road,” said divisional commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, in an order.

On Monday, monsoon rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing respite from heatwave like conditions. The MeT has predicted more precipitation over the next few days.

“Generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours,” a MeT official said.

He added that intermittent rain is expected on June 27 and some places in Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy showers in morning hours.

On June 28 and 29, intermittent light rain was expected and on June 30, weather is expected to be partly cloudy, the official added. He further said that rain likely in the evening of June 30.

Rain may lead to localised flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable spots, especially in Jammu region.

“Water level in rivers, streams and rivulets are expected to rise. All are requested to remain cautious and alert during active phase of Monsoon in J&K,” he said.

After continuous rise in temperatures over the past few days, several parts of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed with rains on Monday.

With these rains, MeT has declared the arrival of monsoon in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Ladakh.

MeT director Sonum Lotus said that monsoon arrived in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday and conditions are favourable for further strengthening of monsoon over the next few days. “J&K is very likely to receive moderate to heavy showers (in spells), mainly between June 26 and 27, and light to moderate rain on June 28 and 29.” He added that there will be respite from the heatwave for now.

Meanwhile, MeT office in Srinagar has issued an advisory that rains may lead to localised flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable spots, especially in Jammu region.

“Water level in rivers, streams and nallas are expected to rise. All are requested to remain cautious and alert during active phase of monsoon in J&K,” read the advisory.

In past 24 hours till Monday morning, Srinagar recorded rainfall of 26.8 mm as Qazigund saw 50.2 mm rain.

As per the disaster management department, all streams and rivers in Kashmir were flowing below the alert level, despite heavy rains in certain pockets of the valley.