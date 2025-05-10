Heavy shelling by Pak: Eerie silence in Uri as locals evacuate to safer areas

Pakistan shelling has taken away the hustle and bustle of the border town Uri in North Kashmir and triggered large-scale migration. Labourers from outside the state leave after overnight, after artillery shelling by Pakastan at Uri ,north of Srinagar, on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

The once bustling town is deserted, with almost all the shops shut and people having left for safer places, fearing for their lives after the Thursday night intense shelling by Pakistan from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Families carrying minimal belongings and children with school bags at many places were seen heading towards safer places, especially Boniyar and Baramulla towns.

“I am taking my family to Baramulla for a few days. I don’t want to risk their lives. Last night was terrible all across Uri. Most people are migrating towards safer places,” said Javeed Ahmad of Razarwani village.

The escalation of hostilities started after India’s Operation Sindoor during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The shelling started around 9pm on Thursday and continued till morning, leaving a woman dead and three others injured. More than 50 structures were damaged in the shelling, which people describe as the worst in the two decades.

“We have never witnessed this type of shelling. In our village 10 houses were damaged,” said Abdul Aziz, who was busy collecting some items still intact from a damaged house in Gingal. “Almost 80% of the people have already left fearing for their lives,” he said, adding that he is leaving towards safer places.

Another local Molvi Zubair said that he had shifted his family to Baramulla. “Our village, after last night’s shelling, is empty. Earlier today, my relatives also left, and I came here to get my relatives out till the situation improves,” he said.

First time after the ceasefire between the two countries in 2021, the Pakistani artillery has targeted villages in the border town starting from Wednesday night. The shelling has left 17 civilians injured and a dozen buildings damaged. The serious impact of shelling was felt in Salamabad, Gingal and dozens of villages.

“The villagers are taking refuge in the houses of relatives in Baramulla and Srinagar. Last time, we had bunkers, this time we don’t have any safety,” said Hakim ud din Choudhary, who is in their late 70’s.

“It has been almost 75 years we have been witnessing this situation. I have no relatives and no bunkers. So my family of six has no choice but to face whatever is in store for us,” he said.

At Lagama and Banday villages, the shells left shops and houses damaged. “I lost all my belongings in the latest shelling. My shop and rooms of houses got damaged,” said Roshan Kumar. “Since morning, people have started leaving towards safer places.”

Abid Sheikh, who is an employee at Municipal Council, Uri, said Thursday was the worst night. “We didn’t sleep for a minute last night. The explosions were taking place everywhere,” he said, adding that he had shifted his three children to Sopore when shells landed in Salamabad village.

Many locals were aghast with Pakistan for directly firing towards the civilian population.

“It’s easy to start the war. But we have borne the brunt of this shelling. We suffered in the 90s then in 2000 and now again our lives are in danger,” said Saquib Bhatti, a college student. “Earlier we had bunkers, those got destroyed in the 2005 earthquake. Now we have no safety.”

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha visited Uri and interacted with the affected families who asked him to arrange transportation for their relocation.

“Visited Lagama village in Uri and took appraisal of damage due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan. The nation is standing strong with the affected families,” he wrote on X.

He also told affected villagers to build temporary shelters. “We will start construction of permanent bunkers,” Sinha instructed deputy commissioner Baramulla to provide transport to families who want to shift from affected areas.

Two J&K ministers, Sakina Ittoo and Javeed Dar, also visited Uri along with the local legislator.

“After the shelling last night, most of the villagers have left towards safer places. Government has also made arrangements for the people who want to leave at different places,” Dar said, adding that the government’s top priority will be the construction of individual family bunkers.