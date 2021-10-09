Heightened security in Kashmir no reason to open fire: Omar Abdullah

Condemning the killing of a youth by the CRPF in Anantnag, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the heightened state of alert cannot be a reason to open fire at a civilian.

Yasir Ali, a resident of Jammu, had been killed by CRPF jawans after he failed to stop his vehicle near checking point at Anantnag on Thursday night. He died on the spot.

“Yasir Ali killed by security forces at a check point in South Kashmir last night. A heightened state of alert cannot be a reason to open fire like this. Senior officers of the security forces need to ensure calmer heads prevail & nothing happens to worsen the situation,” said Omar Abdullah.

Police said that the CRPF personnel had fired in self defence. The incident took place at Monghal Bridge in Anantnag when troopers of 40 battalion CRPF fired on a Scorpio vehicle that did not stop at checking point.

“A Naka was established by 40BN CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the Naka party. However, it rushed towards the naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

“Troops fired upon in self defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot,” the spokesman said.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said action should be taken against the trigger-happy personal. “This appears to be the start of a knee-jerk reaction to what has transpired during last two days. Disproportionate force has been used by CRPF, which has resulted in this innocent civilian’s death. Will there be any action against the trigger happy personnel?” Mufti tweeted.

