Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heightened security in Kashmir no reason to open fire: Omar Abdullah
chandigarh news

Heightened security in Kashmir no reason to open fire: Omar Abdullah

A youth of Jammu was killed by CRPF jawans after he failed to stop his vehicle near checking point at Anantnag
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said senior officers of the security forces needed to ensure calmer heads prevailed and nothing happened to worsen the situation. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 03:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Condemning the killing of a youth by the CRPF in Anantnag, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the heightened state of alert cannot be a reason to open fire at a civilian.

Yasir Ali, a resident of Jammu, had been killed by CRPF jawans after he failed to stop his vehicle near checking point at Anantnag on Thursday night. He died on the spot.

“Yasir Ali killed by security forces at a check point in South Kashmir last night. A heightened state of alert cannot be a reason to open fire like this. Senior officers of the security forces need to ensure calmer heads prevail & nothing happens to worsen the situation,” said Omar Abdullah.

Police said that the CRPF personnel had fired in self defence. The incident took place at Monghal Bridge in Anantnag when troopers of 40 battalion CRPF fired on a Scorpio vehicle that did not stop at checking point.

RELATED STORIES

“A Naka was established by 40BN CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the Naka party. However, it rushed towards the naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

“Troops fired upon in self defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot,” the spokesman said.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said action should be taken against the trigger-happy personal. “This appears to be the start of a knee-jerk reaction to what has transpired during last two days. Disproportionate force has been used by CRPF, which has resulted in this innocent civilian’s death. Will there be any action against the trigger happy personnel?” Mufti tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Militant killed in chance encounter in Srinagar

Hit-and-run mishap claims scooterist’s life in Mohali

Chandigarh man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years

Oxygen plant inaugurated at Panchkula civil hospital
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP