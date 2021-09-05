Held for public drinking, 3 Mohali men to serve one-year probation

In order to deter the increasing trend of people drinking openly in markets and turning their vehicles into mini bars, a Mohali court has convicted three men.

Identified as Gursewak Singh of Sector 66 and Inderjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Sector 70, the trio was arrested in December last year for public drinking.

“There is no dearth of instances when people throw caution to the wind, virtually imperiling their lives and lives of other persons as well. It is an appropriate time to send a clear signal to the persons behaving in such a manner, that their conduct will not be condoned and that they will be severely punished,” observed judicial magistrate Mukesh Kumar Singla.

However, taking into consideration the fact that the three are first-time offenders, court released them on probation for one year after they furnished bonds of ₹10,000 each. Court also imposed ₹2,000 as cost of litigation on them.

On probation, a convict is released from confinement, but remains under court supervision with an undertaking to maintain good behaviour during the period. Any breach can land the convict behind bars for the remaining period.

The trio was arrested on December 13, 2020, while they were consuming liquor standing next to Gursewak’s car near a wine shop at Sector 105. The car was also impounded, though the three were granted bail soon after. The report of the chemical examiner confirmed that the three were consuming whisky. A case under the Excise Act was registered against them at the Sohana police station.