Helmets for Sikh soldiers: Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, calls move provocative, insensitive

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene against the implementation of the reported move to make helmets mandatory for Sikhs in the armed forces in the country.

Describing the move as “provocative and insensitive to the extreme”, Sukhbir said it was not just unprecedented in history but also defied “all logic” as Sikh soldiers had always remained in the forefront of the country’s defence without ever feeling the need for helmets.

“If the emerging reports on the matter are true, then we are surprised that the government has shown disregard for the time honoured and established Sikh tenets, norms and practices on a matter of such critical emotional and religious sensitivity,” Sukhbir wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

He hoped that the PM would look into the matter and order that necessary action be taken to stop any proposal in this regard.

“Not even the British had forced such a decision on the Sikh soldiers. Sikhs are fiercely patriotic people and have led from the front in 1948, 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars as also in all other military operations, including Kargil. Why this sudden development when no Sikh had ever felt the need for such a protection?” he asked, adding that he still hoped that the reports in this regard are not true.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the SAD president also drew Modi’s attention to the concern expressed by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh over the reported move of the Union ministry of defence.

He said that the Sikh tenets forbade the wearing of any covering material over their turbans and in all combat operations, including the two World Wars, Sikhs have neither asked for nor been forced to wear any such headgear over their turbans.

‘Pagdi’ sturdier than helmets, protects Sikhs from every trouble: Randhawa

The central government should reconsider a proposal by the Army to purchase helmets for Sikh soldiers, according to former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who pointed out that turbans have been protecting Sikhs so far from “every trouble.”

“Sikhs posted in the army in England, America, Canada or Australia do not wear helmets but turbans. Turban protects Sikhs from every trouble,” Randhawa said on Friday.

The Congress leader has urged the central government to reconsider the request by the Army. ANI