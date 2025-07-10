Helsinki Cup: Minerva Academy logs twin victories

Showing off their mettle and supremacy, Minerva Academy FC logged twin victories on day 2 of the ongoing Helsinki Cup 2025 for U-14 being held in Finland. The victorious Minerva Academy team. (HT Photo)

The team has maintained its top position in Group A by defeating two big football clubs of Iceland. In the first match, Minerva defeated KR Reykjavik 9-0. After this, in another match, they ended the day by beating Afturelding 3-0. With this win, it was the fourth successive win for Minerva in the competition.

Minerva now has 12 points.

The team played its first match against KR Reykjavik. It is the most successful club in Iceland. Formed in 1899, this club has been the champion of Iceland 27 times. They were considered among the contenders for victory, but Minerva’s young players dominated from the very beginning. Raj scored the first goal. After this, Chetan scored two brilliant goals. Punshiba also scored two goals. The KR team completely fell apart in front of Minerva’s attack. The match was won by Minerva 9-0. This was the biggest margin score of the tournament.

The second match was against Afturelding. This club was formed in 1909 and has recently reached the top league of Iceland. Raj scored the first goal for Minerva in this match as well. Punshiba continued her form by scoring another goal. The third goal was scored by Kabir.

Minerva Academy FC is at the top of Group-A with four wins in four matches. It is six points ahead of the second-placed team KR (IS). The team has not conceded a single goal so far.

In the first two matches played on European soil on day 1, the Indian club defeated two strong clubs of the host country. In the first league match, Finland’s biggest football club HJK was defeated 5-0, while in the second match, Lopa was defeated 7-0.

Now in the final round of the tournament, Minerva has emerged as a strong contender for the title.