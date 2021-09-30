Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here's another Amrinder in Twitter goof-up, former CM Amarinder wishes him luck

Goalkeeper of the Indian football team Amrinder Singh urged those with the media and journalists to stop tagging him in posts in connection with former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:40 PM IST
File photo of Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.(Mumbai City FC)

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter on Thursday to empathise with a fellow namesake with a slightly different spelling but who seemed to be troubled just as much despite having nothing to do with the state’s politics. The namesake is none other than the goalkeeper of the Indian football team, Amrinder Singh.

The footballer urged those with the media and journalists to stop tagging him in posts that may be connected to the current political crisis that has engulfed the border state with the exit of the veteran politician as chief minister, followed by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the post of Punjab Congress president.

Amrinder, who also plays for ATK-Mohun Bagan, wrote, “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me.”

Also read | Congress Punjab crisis: Ripples felt in Delhi as Amarinder meets Amit Shah

Taking note of the goalkeeper’s troubles, Singh wrote, “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead.”

Meanwhile, on the political front, the former chief minister met national security advisor Ajit Doval, a day after holding talks with Union home minister Amit Shah amid a strong buzz that he may leave the grand old party with which he has been associated for decades. Singh has, however, maintained all his meetings had to do with farm laws and national security. 

While resigning from the Congress, he had specifically said that he could not anymore take the months-long humiliation meted out to him by a section of party leaders loyal to Sidhu. 

Moments after Sidhu shared his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Twitter, Singh took to the microblogging site to state the cricketer-turned-politician was not fit to be given charge of a border state like Punjab.

Sidhu is scheduled to meet chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who became the first Dalit Sikh to head the state 

 

 

 

 

 

 

