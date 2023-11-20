Heroin seizure: Accused not linked to Punjab AAP MLA, say police

A day after two persons were arrested with 1kg of heroin at Narli village near the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district, police on Monday clarified that their investigation has found no link of the accused with Khemkaran MLA Sarvan Singh Dhun. Accused Jashanpreet Singh and Harjit Singh were arrested with 1kg of heroin at Narli village in the border district of Tarn Taran on Saturday. (Representational photo)

The accused, Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jashan, and Harjit Singh, were arrested on Saturday by a police team from Khalra.

Also read: Punjab districts on alert after rise in drone intrusions along border

According to Dhun village sarpanch Saraj Singh, Jashanpreet is the son of Davinder Singh, whose father Karam Singh and the MLA’s father, Maluk Singh, were brothers. The sarpanch said, “The Dhun family has been living separately for 40 years, and as per my information, the MLA’s family does not have any link with Jashan and his family.”

“Jashan was interrogated and he admitted that his family and he had no links with the MLA. We have verified from the villagers, the MLA is not in touch with the accused’s family for five decades,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Ashwani Kapur.

The MLA also said he had no links with Jashan and his family members. “The accused were arrested by the Khalra police, which falls in my constituency. Every person who is involved in illegal activity should be dealt with according to the law. We are not like the other political parties who protect their relatives. We have given clear-cut instructions to the police to take strict action against all those involved in drug smuggling,” he said.

The MLA added, “We don’t have any link with the arrested person and his family since my father’s time.”