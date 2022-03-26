Heroin smuggling bid foiled along LoC in Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid in Balakote area of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district and arrested four people, said officials.

The accused have been identified as Sherbaz Ahmed and Mehmood Khan of Galhuti Manjakote, Mohammad Inzar Khan of Dharatti and Rafeeq Azeem Khan of Kalar Morh Mendhar. Security forces have seized two vehicles and recovered ₹1 lakh and 4-kg heroin from their possession.

“During routine checking at Bharwayani gate, a team of Poonch police along with Indian Army intercepted a commercial vehicle and during checking, two kilograms of heroin was recovered from Sherbaz and Mehmood,” said officials.

“Both of them were arrested and questioning them led to arrest of Mohammad and Rafeeq. Two kgs of heroin and ₹1 lakh was recovered from them,” they added.

Searches in the area have been launched to see if more such consignments have been smuggled from across the Line of Control, they said.

Hideout busted in Kishtwar, pistol and 10 explosives devices seized

Ten explosive devices and a pistol were seized from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said. On specific information, police along with the army launched a cordon and search operation in the general area of Tillar forest of Marwah, they said.

During the operation, the team busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including one pistol with eight rounds, a Chinese grenade, three UBGL grenades, three RPG rounds, three explosive sticks, one IED remote and one pressure cooker, they said. Accordingly, an FIR was registered at the Marwah police station

