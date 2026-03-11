HHRC pulls up Panchkula MC chief over missing report on poor civic infra

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has pulled up the commissioner of Municipal Corporation Panchkula for failing to submit a report on complaints regarding poor civic infrastructure and deteriorating road conditions in the city. The commission observed that it had requisitioned a report from the MC commissioner, but had received no response so far. (HT File)

The commission observed that it had requisitioned a report from the MC commissioner, but had received no response so far. In contrast, other departments — Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) — had already submitted their replies in compliance with the directions.

The commission has now asked the commissioner to depute a senior officer, well conversant with the case, to appear with the report at the next hearing, warning that failure to comply could invite action under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

During the hearing, PMDA informed the commission that the stormwater drain near Amartex Chowk and adjoining Sector 15/Industrial Area Phase 2 had been repaired and the road made functional, with the top bituminous layer to be laid within a week.

One of the complainants, Deepanshu Bansal, alleged that inter-sector roads, sewerage systems and roads in the industrial area were in a dilapidated condition. Another complainant is S K Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula.

Meanwhile, HSIIDC informed the commission that a ₹22.21-crore tender for upgrading roads in Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2 had been floated and was under technical evaluation. The matter has been adjourned to March 19.