HIEB gets Vijayendra Kumar as officer on special duty

The Haryana government on Monday appointed principal secretary, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship Vijayendra Kumar as officer on special duty for the proposed Haryana income enhancement board (HIEB). Kumar will hold this charge in addition to his present duties.

As per the order, the youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department will provide administrative and financial support for preliminary and preparatory exercises for this initiative.

The state government on Monday ordered that recently reinstated IAS officer Dharmender Singh will be posted as special secretary, cooperation. Rahul Modi was posted as sub-divisional magistrate of Bahadurgarh.

