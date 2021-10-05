Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / High court bars Mohali admn from cutting trees in Majri
chandigarh news

High court bars Mohali admn from cutting trees in Majri

Punjab and Haryana high court has posted the matter for November 1 and restrained cutting of trees within Majri area of Mohali till the next date of hearing. (Image for representational purpose (HT file))
Punjab and Haryana high court has posted the matter for November 1 and restrained cutting of trees within Majri area of Mohali till the next date of hearing. (Image for representational purpose (HT file))
Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Mohali administration from cutting trees in Majri block area of the district.

The court acted on a plea from advocate HC Arora, who had sought quashing of auction notice inviting bids for 337 trees on shamlat land in Rampura Taprian gram panchayat in Majri block.

Under Section 30 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, a gram panchayat has the duty to plant and preserve trees on roadsides and other public lands under its control. Further, under Section 6 of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, a gram panchayat can auction only such trees standing on its shamlat land, which may be useless and surplus, the court was told. It was added that the administration, however, cannot declare useless and surplus the 337 trees of different varieties on the shamlat land.

The forest cover in Punjab is depleting, therefore, trees have to be protected, the court was told, adding that auction of such a large number of trees by a gram panchayat is a severe blow to the environment of the area concerned.

The court has posted the matter for November 1 and restrained cutting of trees within the area in question till the next date of hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out