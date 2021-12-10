Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
High court puts Chandigarh MC on notice on plea seeking stilt parking

His counsel, APS Shergill, had stated that allowing stilt parking with up to four stories is a step in the right direction as it will help Chandigarh take care of the parking problem and also address the issue of the growing population.
The high court has sought response from Chandigarh MC by March 21. (HT File)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The high court on Thursday put Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on notice on a plea from a local activist Hemant Goswami, demanding that stilt parking along with at-least four stories, must be allowed by Chandigarh administration to address the parking issues and to retain the progressive character of Chandigarh.

The high court has sought response by March 21. His counsel, APS Shergill, had stated that allowing stilt parking with up to four stories is a step in the right direction as it will help Chandigarh take care of the parking problem and also address the issue of the growing population. All over the country stilt with four stories are considered low rise building and country wide experience has shown that allowing stilt at the ground level is effective in addressing road-side parking problem, the plea says.

