High court rejects bail plea of man accused of attempting to run over mining team in Ambala
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused bail to a man who allegedly tried to run over a mining department team in Ambala on April 7
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused bail to a man who allegedly tried to run over a mining department team in Ambala on April 7.
The anticipatory bail plea was from one Kulbeer Singh of Naraingarh, who was arrested while fleeing the scene. The court took note of the government counsel’s submissions that the petitioner is part of the mining mafia.
“Only recently, an occurrence had taken place at Nuh wherein a DSP (deputy superintendent of police ) was run over by persons belonging to the mining mafia. Similar occurrences have taken place at various places in Punjab where illegal mining is rampant. When caught the accused get aggressive and violent,” the counsel had submitted.
The court observed that an attempt had been made to run over the mining team. “Illegal mining is rampant in the states of Punjab and Haryana where on being caught, the accused get aggressive and violent. This kind of conduct with public servants cannot be condoned at any cost,” the bench of justice JS Bedi observed.
The mining department officials have claimed that on April 7 mining guards, who were travelling in a government jeep, stopped a tractor trolley containing river sand for checking. The driver of the tractor did not have any document or bill. While the officials were taking photographs of the tractor trolley for documentation, the owner of the vehicle and the petitioner arrived at the spot with a few people and took the keys of the government jeep.
The petitioner allegedly abused and manhandled the team and tried to flee with the tractor trolley. When the team tried to stop him, an attempt was made to run over them, the complaint said.
An FIR had been registered against the petitioner on April 8 under the Mines and Minerals Act at the Naraingarh police station in Ambala. In his plea, the petitioner had claimed that though he went to the spot, he did not try to run over the team.
The court, while dismissing the plea, observed that the petitioner is duly and specifically named in the FIR for having come to the spot and interfered with the functioning of the officials of the mining department. Releasing the petitioner on anticipatory bail at this stage would hamper the investigation, which has to be taken to the logical conclusion. Therefore, the custodial interrogation of the petitioner is certainly warranted, the court said.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics